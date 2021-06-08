MiL.k Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $90.95 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00267999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00234527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.01242907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,023.23 or 1.00387877 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

