MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $78.07 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $7.27 or 0.00022115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $78.07 million and $382,147.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00506779 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.34 or 0.01412816 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,741,374 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

