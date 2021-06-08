MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $71.68 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $6.67 or 0.00020159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $71.68 million and $339,309.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00489773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004189 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.75 or 0.01401054 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,741,604 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.