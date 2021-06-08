Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 330,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,430. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.