Mina (MINA) Market Cap Achieves $445.16 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $445.16 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00008741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 151,364,627 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

