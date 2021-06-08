Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.75 or 0.00054499 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $19.95 million and $1,076.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00063055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00241779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00221521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.38 or 0.01216715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,509.08 or 0.99788496 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

