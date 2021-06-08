Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.54 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and approximately $31,838.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $26.31 or 0.00079717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00241591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00220332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.01243451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.01 or 0.99938805 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,274,956 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

