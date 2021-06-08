Mirrored Twitter Reaches Market Cap of $29.75 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and $101,113.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $59.24 or 0.00176659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00244564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00226335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.01244185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.90 or 0.99857179 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 502,119 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

