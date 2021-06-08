Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $47.91 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $29.24 million and $41,204.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $47.91 or 0.00145133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00221069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01200932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,076.59 or 1.00187633 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 610,206 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

