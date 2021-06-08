Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Mistras Group worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MG traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 68,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,645. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $329.34 million, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

