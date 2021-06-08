Mithril (MITH) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $26.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00191345 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001390 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

