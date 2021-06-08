Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 71.90 ($0.94), with a volume of 962,441 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

