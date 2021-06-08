Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.90

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77.

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

