Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MMSMY opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.93.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

