Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MMSMY opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.93.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting
