MMOCoin (MMO) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $378,116.05 and approximately $3,236.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

