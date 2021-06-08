Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $245.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.67 million and the lowest is $237.19 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $159.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325 over the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

