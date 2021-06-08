Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $20,407,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.