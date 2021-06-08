Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.12 million-570.54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.68 million.

Several research firms have commented on MOMO. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of Momo stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 38,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

