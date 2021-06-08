Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 73,271 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Tecnoglass worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

