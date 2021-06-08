Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 112.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 181,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

