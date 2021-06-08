MonetaryUnit Market Cap Achieves $1.73 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $4,725.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025699 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00128398 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 224,169,529 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

