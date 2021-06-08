MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00.

MongoDB stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.34. 1,242,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,043. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

