Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.53

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 8415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

