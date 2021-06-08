Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $10,296.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.01000968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.67 or 0.09648465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051012 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,035,707 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

