Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 2.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Monster Beverage by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 507,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 173,222 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 279,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. 4,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

