Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.89 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.14 million.

Shares of MEG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,335. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.05.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.87.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

