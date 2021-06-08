More Coin Price Hits $0.0574 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $114,708.78 and $4,044.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00025804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00968779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.27 or 0.09482755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049555 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

