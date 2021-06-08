Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.10

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and traded as high as C$3.37. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 3,252 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,019.25. Insiders have sold 28,159 shares of company stock worth $86,797 over the last quarter.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

