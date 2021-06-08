Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,301.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,358.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

