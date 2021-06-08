Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.00. 453,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $580.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.13, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

