Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 14,610 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,148. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 649.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

