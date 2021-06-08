Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $601.72. 2,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,648. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.30. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $603.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

