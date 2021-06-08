Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 793.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.61. 12,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.52. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,739,946. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

