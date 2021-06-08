Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $16.74 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,737,000. Waste Connections comprises 1.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Waste Connections as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,738. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

