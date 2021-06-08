Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.93. The stock has a market cap of $244.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.84 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.