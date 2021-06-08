Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amgen by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.87. 32,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.77. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.