Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.57. 66,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

