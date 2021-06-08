Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

