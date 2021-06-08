Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.75. 115,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,006. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $171.27 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,970 shares of company stock worth $41,692,961 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

