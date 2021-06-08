Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes $8.41 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,902 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.74. 83,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,453. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $396.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

