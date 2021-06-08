Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33,210 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,380,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 326.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 271,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 207,866 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. 241,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $21.95.

