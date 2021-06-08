Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,955 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,048. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

