Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,220.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 144,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,721 shares of company stock worth $89,247,372. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

TDOC traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.90. 62,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,999. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

