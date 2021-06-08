Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.31. 165,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,418,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.61.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

