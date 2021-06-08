Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

AMT stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.25. 23,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,886. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

