Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after buying an additional 262,456 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,545,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 560,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,997. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.