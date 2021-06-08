Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,078. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64.

