Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 270,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $257.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.