Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 2.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,801. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

