Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,302 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $43,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Shares of EQIX traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $806.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,745. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $715.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

